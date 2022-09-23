Singer leads the choir in favor of Lula, leaves the audience angry and receives an immediate response (see video)

The vocalist of a musical group had an indigestible surprise when he thought he would be able to gain the attention and support of the audience, when, in the middle of the presentation, he tried to lead a chorus in favor of the ex-convict Lula.

Disgusted, the spectators started a great boo followed by the shouts of ‘myth’ in allusion to Jair Bolsonaro, in addition, of course, to the traditional tribute to the PT:

“Hey Lula, go take the… Hey Lula, take the…”

The fact took place on Tuesday (20), at the traditional bar Pagodinho da Barra, in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro.

The place was packed, but not with followers of the uncondemned, as the leftist artist lacrador found.

One of the most striking moments of the video, which has already gone viral on the networks, shows one of the group’s percussionists regretting his colleague’s attitude, while saying, repeatedly and visibly disconcerted:

I have nothing to do with it, I’m just a musician… I’m just a musician!

Yeah.. in the Brazil of Jair Bolsonaro and the people who no longer believe the lies of the left, those who seal, in addition to not making a profit, are also very ashamed!

Check it out in the video:

