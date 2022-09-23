Soybeans and corn have negative day in Chicago due to high interest rates in…

Wheat, on the other hand, can be more explosive with funds in short positions and on the wrong side of the market.

podcast Soybeans and corn have a negative day in Chicago due to high interest rates in the US, but the physical market has high premiums and prices close to US$ 16 for US producers

Soybean futures ended the trading session this Wednesday (21) on the Chicago Stock Exchange in the red. After a lot of volatility recorded throughout the day, prices closed trading between 16.25 and 17.50 points, taking November to USD 14.61 and March to USD 14.68 a bushel. During the day, the market tested both sides of the table.

As Roach Ag Marketing’s market consultant, Aaron Edwards, explains, prices remain within a trading range already known by the market, however, the decline today was intensified by the high interest rate in the US, which motivated investors and speculators to leave their positions in commodities – with the exception of some of them, such as wheat – to seek safer assets, such as the dollar, for example.

Until the new American crop passes, values ​​should continue to fluctuate between US$ 14.50 and US$ 14.80 per bushel and, according to the consultant, American producers were still finding premiums in the region of US$ 1.00 per bushel. above Chicago, taking prices close to US$ 16.00 for those who have soybeans available, “which shows that demand is willing to pay more for the product than what is observed in Chicago”, he says. “The physical soy market says that. I need the soy, not the paper. It will still take two full harvests to reassure the market.”

For the American producer’s new crop sales, Edwards says the inventories that are still being held were “planned”, with him having been scheduled not to make his sales in higher volumes during this harvest period. “That’s also why we haven’t had the highest sales volumes now that usually make the market give more belly”, says the consultant.

On the other hand, he also believes that global demand for soy is very strong and that current prices have not compromised it. “There is a strong demand for grain. And everything signals that buyers want to guarantee their stocks and have not yet guaranteed their positions. Today, the buyer is worried about having grain until the next harvest arrives”.

BRAZILIAN MARKET

Despite being more timid than the lows in Chicago, the rise of the dollar against the real helped to hold prices in the Brazilian soy market, however, business was very punctual and without great expression. Here, the market was also waiting for US interest rates and their impact on the exchange rate. The American currency ended the day with R$ 5.17 and a rise of 0.4%.