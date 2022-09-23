SP has three pizzerias among the best in the world

São Paulo, everyone knows, is one of the world’s pizza capitals. In the city of São Paulo alone, around 800 thousand pizzas are sold daily, representing 53% of the total consumed in Brazil, according to a survey by the ECD Food Service, a company that conducts research for the gastronomic market. Now the quality of São Paulo’s pizza has gained international recognition. At the beginning of the month, three São Paulo pizzerias were recognized in the “50 Top Pizza World” among the 100 best in the world.

The delivery of the trophy took place at the Royal Palace of Naples, Italy. In position 77, the pizzeria A Pizza da Mooca, in the East Zone of the capital, was the best placed in the list among Brazilian restaurants. “Happy to be representing our country. Brazil has been gaining a lot of strength in gastronomy”, said Bruno Zanutto, a partner at the establishment.

First on the list is the restaurant I Masanielli, located in Caserta, Italy. The ranking has another 40 Italian pizzerias, 15 North American, 15 Asian, four in South America and one in Africa.

A Pizza da Mooca — 77th position

Created in 2011 and installed in one of the most Italian neighborhoods in São Paulo, the pizzeria Mooca’s Pizza offers customers a handcrafted product, made with local ingredients and pasta produced with Italian flour. According to the 50 Top Pizza World ranking, the caprese flavor, made with buffalo mozzarella, is the option that cannot be missed during a visit to the place. On social media, the company’s founders thanked the achievement. “This award made us so happy that we need to talk about it again. And always thank our team, suppliers and you wonderful customers!”, they wrote in the publication. Address: Rua da Mooca, 1747, Mooca, São Paulo. Leggera Pizza Napoletana — 83rd position The second best-positioned pizzeria in the ranking among Brazilians is Leggera Pizza Napoletana. The house was opened in 2013 and has a certificate of authenticity from the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, which attests to restaurants that produce Neapolitan pizzas according to the Italian standard. The restaurant serves recipes with ingredients imported from Italy. The pizzas, opened manually and baked in a wood-fired oven, also have natural fermentation doughs – a cooking technique recognized as an intangible heritage by Unesco.