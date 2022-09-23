Spanish newspaper says Barcelona has communicated interest in Endrick and prepares proposal for Palmeiras

Endrick hasn’t even made his professional debut yet.but it is already one of the best known names in the palm trees abroad. This Thursday he was the character of an article in the newspaper “Sport”, from Spain. The daily reports that Barcelona have contacted the player’s representatives and are preparing an offer to Verdão to count on the youngster.

According to the newspaper report, Barça has been monitoring Endrick for some time and that he has already been approved in the most diverse scouting filters of the club, which makes the Palmeiras jewel one of the goals of the Catalan board for the next markets. There is the conviction that he is a promising athlete and that he will become a world star.

Also according to the text published by “Sport”, Barcelona’s board has already met with Endrick’s representatives to communicate their interest in having the youngster and “aligning positions”. In other words, nothing has yet been discussed with Palmeiras on the subject.

O THROW! verified with sources from Palmeiras if there has already been any contact from the Catalan club in relation to Endrick, but the answer was that nothing formal has reached the directors, who are not aware of this interest. However, the polls are constant and should become even more so as he moves up to the pro for good.

Endrick will only be able to go to Europe when he turns 18, in 2024, which also leaves Barcelona in no hurry. According to the newspaper “Sport”, the Catalan club is preparing a strategy to propose to Verdão for the next European summer, as there is this impediment due to the boy’s age and the financial difficulties that Barça is going through. Currently, it would not be possible to reach the desired value.

The young Palmeirense signed a professional contract in mid-2022, when he turned 16. The bond is valid until 2025 and a termination fine of around 60 million euros (R$ 302 million). Alviverde wants to keep his jewel for as long as possible, but he knows that his departure will be imminent when he is old enough to do so.

Currently, Endrick is dedicated to training the under-20s, which will play in the Brasileirão final against Corinthians, this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. Last Sunday, he was listed for the first time to be on the bench for a professional match, but ended up not being used by Abel Ferreira against Santos.