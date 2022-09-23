Stênio Garcia has lung inflammation after diagnosis of covid-19 | celebrities



Stênio Garcia has an inflammation in his lung – Disclosure / TV Globo / Raphael Dias

Published 09/22/2022 11:00 | Updated 09/22/2022 11:01

Rio – Marilene Saad returned to use Instagram Stories, this Wednesday, to update fans about her health status and her husband, Stênio Garcia, who tested positive for covid-19. She informed that the 90-year-old actor has an inflammation in the lung, diagnosed through a CT scan.

“Stênio has ten days of symptoms and nine days that he was positive and also remains positive and with inflammation in the lung seen yesterday in tomography at the hospital. According to them, it lasted only a week and here we are still infected”, lamented the actress.

Over the weekend, Marilene had revealed that the two have been suffering from heavy symptoms of the new coronavirus. According to her, Stênio was very depressed and his breath was tired. “He is very depressed, with tired breathing. We have very heavy symptoms even with the four doses of the vaccine. The virus arrived here like a tsunami and, in addition to the already known symptoms, I am having pain as if I had the fibromyalgia disease. I keep thinking about: what would it be like if we didn’t have the four doses? From what we’re going through, our conclusion is that this virus is terrible and there’s nothing to joke about”, he revealed.