STF decides that it is the State’s duty to guarantee a place in day care and preschool | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled this Thursday (22) that It is the duty of the State to guarantee places in day care centers and preschools for children from 0 to 5 years of age .

This guarantee is already provided for in the Constitution. In the res judicata, however, the municipality of Criciúma (SC) defended that the public power should fulfill this role to the extent of its possibilities, since there are not always enough resources. In addition, it said that the Judiciary could not interfere in municipal plans and goals.

the plenary established the thesis that basic education is a fundamental right guaranteed by constitutional norms of “full effectiveness and immediate applicability” and declared that places in day care centers and preschools can be claimed individually through legal actions.

“The public power has a legal duty to give full effect to the constitutional norms on access to basic education”, understood the plenary.

The appeal has general repercussions, that is, the decision of the STF must be followed by the other instances of the Judiciary of the country.

In this Wednesday’s session (21), six ministers had already voted in favor of confirming the constitutional guarantee – but there was still disagreement about the establishment, or not, of conditions for compliance with the rule. On this Thursday, the plenary formed a majority not to establish conditions.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Luiz Fux, voted for the public administration to be obliged to enroll children from 0 to 5 years old in preschool or day care, as long as it was proven that there was a prior administrative request not answered within a reasonable period and the financial incapacity to bear the cost. In the end, the minister agreed with the thesis without the inclusion of conditions.

According to Fux, the state’s financial incapacity cannot cost the right to basic education. In addition, a decision by the STF would serve to bind other judges to follow this same understanding and not deny the vacancies. “Education represents an unavailable constitutional prerogative”, said the minister.

Minister André Mendonça accompanied the rapporteur, but argued that vacancies must be guaranteed immediately for children from four years old and gradually for up to 3 years, guaranteeing a minimum percentage of 50% of demand until 2024, based on in the national education plan.

Nunes Marques also accompanied Fux, arguing that “the absence of this assistance [nessa fase da vida da criança] implies irreparable damage to the future development of the individual and, consequently, of the country”.

Alexandre de Moraes stated that there is a risk of taking a decision that will not be put into practice and defended that the inertia of the state and the financial impossibility of paying for the vacancies cannot be treated in the same way. “The mayor can’t even open a bid because he doesn’t have the money for it,” he said.

Minister Edson Fachin agreed that this is a fundamental guarantee for children, but differed from the criteria suggested by Fux. Minister Dias Toffoli accompanied Fachin.

This Thursday, the first to vote, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, said, while accompanying the rapporteur, that basic education is a fundamental right of all children and young people and that the public power has a duty to comply with the rules. “We are here pushing history a little to accelerate the universalization of early childhood education”, he declared.

Minister Cármen Lúcia accompanied the rapporteur, but said that this is a fundamental right “not subject to conditions”.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski also followed the rapporteur’s understanding, but removing any access requirement and reinforcing “the state’s duty to ensure this right”.

The Dean of the Court, Minister Gilmar Mendes, accompanied the rapporteur, stating that there was no violation of the separation of powers.

The president of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, reinforced that “the Public Power is not allowed to remain inert nor to reduce the protection of the fundamental right” and defended that there should be no obstacles to these rights.

The National Campaign for the Right to Education issued a public note this Thursday in which it pointed out “risk of setback” if the STF established conditions for compliance with the constitutional rule – which, in the end, did not happen.