Sthefany Brito and Kayky show their babies together: “how beautiful”

The brothers Kayky and Sthefany Brito enchant by showing the meeting of their babies

The famous brothers and actors Kayky and Stephany Brito, practically, grew up under the public eye. The two started their careers on the small screen when they were still children. Between commercials and campaigns until the telenovelas arrived, the duo enchanted viewers with their talent and cuteness.

The brothers even took a break from the intense rhythm of recordings for a period, but they were always connected to the artistic environment. Now, with social networks, they have returned to impress their fans with more cuteness, this time from their heirs.

Stephany Brito she is a declared doting mother of little Antônio Enrico. The little boy, 1 year and ten months old, is the only fruit, for now, of the actress’s marriage to the businessman. Igor Raschkovsky.

The trio lives in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Currently, the artist is part of the cast of the third season of the soap opera “Reis”, on TV Record. She divides herself between recording and taking care of her baby.

Kayky Brito is not on the air with any current work. However, he will return to the small screens soon in the re-exhibit of the soap opera “Chocolate com Pimenta”, in which he plays Bernadete. The actor became a first-time dad in December last year. Baby Kael, 7 months old, is the result of Kayky’s relationship with the journalist Tamara Dalcanale.

Nowadays the meeting between the famous brothers is less frequent, because Kayky moved to Curitiba with his girlfriend. However, whenever they can, they bring families together. In addition to brothers, Sthefany and Kayky are godfathers, as one is godfather to the other’s child.

Of course, when the family meeting takes place, there is no lack of records. Mainly those responsible for the cuteness of the Brito clan: Antônio Enrico and Kael. Sthefany, by the way, is always caught squeezing her nephew too much. When the nostalgia presses, it is through the photos that the brothers minimize the distance a little.

Kayky Brito made a fun one in which she remembered several clicks next to her sister, son, nephew and her parents. The images moved fans of the family. Netizens emphasize the beauty of babies and the union of siblings. “You are beautiful! I love following the evolution of the little ones”, said a follower. “Beautiful family, God bless you!”, wished another fan. “How beautiful”, said another internet user.

The actor went to Rio de Janeiro and is enjoying the days with his sister and nephew. Stephany Brito showed an unusual moment of Kayky and Antônio Enrico. They were strolling through a mall. The godfather carried the godson in his arms sitting on a chair. The actress said that the little one just wanted to be seated, he didn’t want anything else, so the dindo answered the requests and took him to the chair with the little boy having fun with the situation.

