Strange woman sees her dog with holes and is devastated by vet’s revelation

It was Saturday, Jackson, an English Mastiff dog less than a year old, was playing in the backyard of his house, located in Seymour, Indiana (USA) when a horrendous attack happened.

An unidentified neighbor took aim at him with a pistol and hit him with around 70 bullets. The case happened in 2017. American Hayden Howard is the puppy’s guardian and said the dog played in the fenced yard of the house. She noticed the attack at night, when stroking him she saw small spots on his skin. The dog did not show any discomfort or complained of pain.

Upon examining it, he thought the stains were insect bites, but on a second, thorough look, he realized that they were airgun pellets. And it wasn’t one, two, three shots, it was dozens! One person had the courage to attack an innocent as a joke.

The dog was playing in the backyard of the house when the case happened. (Photo: Reproduction YouTube/NEWS usToday)

Shocked, the woman recovered from the rage that had gripped her and took Jackson to a veterinarian for urgent examination. The vet immediately removed 27 bullets, a total of 70 projectiles fired at a being that had not harmed anyone.

The dog with the marks on its body. (Photo: Reproduction YouTube/NEWS usToday)

Hayden denounced the case and upon investigation it turned out that the perpetrator of the crime was a neighbor and, of course, did not go unpunished. And according to police information, years ago the same man had already been convicted of other atrocities.

Jackson has recovered and lives right next to his family.

See more images in the video below:

