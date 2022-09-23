Study Says Penis Appearance Influences Personal First Impression; understand

Can Penis Appearance Influence Men’s First Personal Impression? Researchers at the University of New Mexico, in the United States, came to the conclusion that it is.

In a study carried out with different types of men, to answer the phrase “What does your penis say about you?”, the conclusions obtained were that individuals who have large penises and trimmed pubic hair are seen as more attractive, extroverted and open. to new experiences. In contrast, those with smaller limbs were marked as neurotic.

A total of 106 participants were recruited for the study, 80% of which were women. The researchers showed pictures of 24 penises that varied in girth, length and amount of pubic hair. After viewing each image, participants answered 11 questions, such as “Is this penis attractive?”, “Would this person be good in bed?”, “Is this person outgoing, enthusiastic, trustworthy, self-disciplined?” or “Is she anxious, easily upset?” At the end of the questionnaire, the study asked “how many sexual partners do you think this person has had?”.

Men with shorter penises were pegged as neurotics, worse in bed and less open to new experiences, while those with the larger penis were praised as more attractive, sexually active, outgoing and more conscientious. In the analysis of pubic hair, men who trimmed them better were seen as more attractive.

With this, the research findings suggest that men’s impressions can be formed solely on the basis of their penises.

“This research demonstrates that genital appearance can contribute to socially shared implicit theories about people, regardless of whether these impressions reflect the true personality of the person being assessed,” the researchers said. Now, the challenge for scholars is to certify whether or not the participants got the impressions they had right.

Follow TikTok from BNews and stay up to date with the news.