Sudamericana final will have new date and time for voucher exchange

CONMEBOL has announced a new location and date for the exchange of tickets purchased for the Copa Sudamericana final between São Paulo and Independiente Del Valle-EQU, which takes place next Saturday (1), in Cordoba, Argentina.

There, fans will be able to complete the process at Fiesta Sudamericana, at Faro Del Bicentenario, from 8 am to 12 pm local time.

Initially, whoever bought the ticket had to make the exchange no later than September 30, at Morumbi, at gate 4, from 9 am to 6 pm (from Brasília) or at the Mário Kempes stadium, stage of the final. On the 25th, when São Paulo receives Avai for the Brasileirão, the service will not work.

Despite the novelty, the club maintains the recommendation that São Paulo do not leave it to the last minute.

It is worth remembering that when buying the ticket, it is up to the fan to present the voucher and exchange it for the ticket. In addition to the 14,000 tickets intended for the tricolor fans, São Paulo received another 12,500 from Independiente Del Valle, which does not have a large fan base.

Knowing the difficulties that part of São Paulo was facing, the leadership of the Morumbi club and Conmebol met to seek alternatives.

The solution is nothing new. In the last year, for example, the South American and Libertadores finals also had other venues available for exchange.