Superstorm will hit Canada

A superstorm is expected to hit Canada on Saturday with successive warnings in a serious tone by meteorologists about the exceptionality of the situation that poses serious danger to the Canadian coastal area with a high probability of serious damage and waves in the sea near the coast that can exceed 25 meters in height. height.

The superstorm will be a very powerful extratropical cyclone that will originate from Hurricane Fiona which will become a post-tropical system. Hurricane Fiona intensified last Wednesday to Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which goes up to 5, and thus became the first major hurricane of the 2022 season in the North Atlantic.

Fiona hit Puerto Rico over the weekend with catastrophic rains and flooding and high winds, cutting power to the entire territory before hitting the Dominican Republic and punishing Turks and Caicos. Now, the system is expected to pass close to Bermuda as a very strong hurricane-like storm before heading eastward into Canada, in what is known as the Canadian Maritimes.

In Canada, the cyclone that is expected to result from Hurricane Fiona will hit Nova Scotia hard with winds potentially in excess of 160 km/h. Even though it is no longer a hurricane, the extratropical cyclone will be so intense that it will cause conditions equivalent to a strong Category 1 or even Category 2 hurricane.

Fiona’s most imminent threat is to Bermuda. The British Overseas Territory has been placed on tropical storm watch and hurricane watch if Fiona’s projected trajectory approaches the island. In a recent reconnaissance flight, a hurricane-hunting aircraft encountered winds of 231 km/h at 2600 meters altitude at the eyewall, which converts to a wind of 210 km/h on the surface. Clouds in the eyewall can reach tops of 50,000 feet or 15 kilometers high.

Fiona is due to pass West Bermuda either Thursday night or Friday morning. The island will likely experience tropical storm conditions with winds of 80 km/h and heavy rains through the hurricane’s cloud bands. Afterwards, Fiona will continue north with a further westward move towards Canada.

As Fiona approaches the Canadian quota, the system will begin to harness the energy of the jet stream, converting into an “extratropical” or non-tropical low. It’s not clear to forecasters whether Fiona will still retain tropical features when she arrives in Canada early Saturday. Regardless, wind gusts of 160 km/h or more are likely.

To further intensify the winds there will be a “pressure dipole”, or the juxtaposition of an intense high pressure system south of Greenland creating a brutal contrast of atmospheric pressure with Fiona’s remaining storm. The close proximity of two extreme systems will greatly worsen the wind intensity.

Several meteorologists took to their social media to warn that the superstorm will remind Sandy of 2012 and that it is an exceptionally rare and dangerous condition in eastern Canada. “It’s hard to overstate the scenery on Canada’s Atlantic coast with Fiona. Several models predict that Fiona could set a national record for low sea level pressure upon reaching landfall, said renowned meteorologist Bob Henson.

It’s hard to overstate the scenario in Atlantic Canada with #Fiona. Multiple models in multiple runs now predict Fiona could set a national record low for sea-level pressure at landfall. See attached example, from the 12Z HWRF, showing 927 mb *after* crossing Nova Scotia. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/A7PJfx0nC3 — Bob Henson (@bhensonweather) September 21, 2022

“I don’t exaggerate or increase by clicks, so it’s not often I say I’m too worried. Fiona is of great concern for southeastern Canada, particularly eastern Nova Scotia,” wrote meteorologist Tomer Burg of the University of Albany. “Even for a region accustomed to bad weather, the forecast is off-scale. Fiona will likely be a generational storm for Nova Scotia,” warned Brian Tang, also of the University of Albany. “.

I don’t exaggerate or hype for clicks so it’s not often that I say I’m very concerned… but Fiona is quite concerning for southeast Canada, particularly eastern Nova Scotia. Fiona will become a powerful, slow moving post-tropical cyclone with damaging winds & storm surge. pic.twitter.com/AN33og1qMq —Tomer Burg (@burgwx) September 21, 2022

Even for a region used to bad weather, this forecast is off the charts bad. Fiona will likely be a generational storm for Nova Scotia. pic.twitter.com/ajqAwPwOiW — Brian Tang (@btangyWx) September 21, 2022

It’s likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime type of storm,” says meteorologist Craig Ceecee. Meteorologist Eddie Sheer, from NTV News, emphasizes that it will be an incredibly rare storm in eastern Canada due to its enormous intensity.

The lowest pressure ever recorded in Nova Scotia is 951 mb (and for all of Canada is 940 mb). EVERY reliable model is well below those when #Fiona eats ashore. It’s likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime type of storm. pic.twitter.com/SnW7b3w4Qy — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) September 22, 2022

The ECMWF model has #Fiona making landfall in northeastern Nova Scotia Saturday morning, with a central pressure less than 930 mb. How rare is a storm this strong in Canada? Incredibly. The record for the lowest sea level pressure recorded, on land, in the country is 940.2 mb. pic.twitter.com/jtXdV7bFVE — Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) September 21, 2022

US and Canadian meteorologists believe the superstorm could break records for the lowest atmospheric pressure ever recorded in both September and any month of the year in both Nova Scotia and Canada. The lowest atmospheric pressure recorded to date in Nova Scotia was 950.5 hPa.

Models are suggesting that Fiona may have an atmospheric pressure around 930 hPa. Superstorm Sand in 2012, which caused massive destruction in the Northeastern United States and the New York region, for example, had 940 hPa when it hit New Jersey.

Model data indicate that in addition to extreme winds, a storm surge of 2 to 3 meters is possible on Nova Scotia beaches with offshore Canadian shore waves of up to 25 meters or more, which will create extremely dangerous conditions. for navigation further north of the Atlantic.