Tadeu imposes condition to marry Zefa in Pantanal

Thaddeus (José Loreto) has always been a very hardheaded person just like his father, and this leads him to always insist on his mistakes just to not want to change his mind, and this leads him to very big problems within his relationship with Zefa (Paula Barbosa). In the next chapters of wetlandthe pawn will impose a very strict condition to accept to marry the girlfriend, putting even other people in the middle of the story.

The relationship between Tadeu and Zefa is completely shaken, mainly because the pawn does not accept his girlfriend’s decision by wanting to give herself completely to him only after the wedding. This caused a great revolt in Filó’s son (Dira Paes), as he never wanted to marry anyone and he can’t imagine doing so, even if he loves his girlfriend.

Tadeu wants José Leôncio and Filó to get married too. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that in an argument with his parents, Tadeu stated that he would only marry Zefa if José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Filó also got married, as they have been together for a long time and never formalized this union. Of course, the farmer will be outraged by his son’s decision, but he will keep it in his head, because so far he hasn’t even managed to tell his companion that he loves her, even after so many years together.

If the new version of the soap opera is to follow exactly in the footsteps of the original version shown in the 90s, both weddings will be performed together at the end of the plot, in a beautiful ceremony that will involve all the characters shown so far.