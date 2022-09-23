Tarcísio de Freitas forgets his own polling place in an interview: “He fled his head”







Tarcísio de Freitas forgets his own polling place in an interview Photo: TV Vanguarda / Reproduction

Republican candidate for governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, forgot his own polling place during a live TV interview. Asked by the presenter which school he votes for in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, Freitas replied: “Oh, it’s a school”.

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Freitas registers the vote at the Carlos Saloni school, Rua Padre Rodolfo, 222, in the Jardim Apolo neighborhood, in the municipality of Vale do Paraíba.

“What’s your polling place, out of curiosity?”, asks the journalist from Vanguarda, a TV Globo affiliate in Vale do Paraíba. Unable to identify the school, the presenter insists. “Do you know the neighborhood, just so we know which school?”.

“It got out of hand,” replies Tarcisío, former Minister of Infrastructure under Jair Bolsonaro and a candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The response provoked reactions from opponents and generated comments from netizens on social networks.

Candidate for reelection to the state Executive, Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) exploited the lack of ties between Tarcísio de Freitas and São Paulo and nudged his opponent and indicated the TSE portal where it is possible to find out the polling place.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, the candidate and former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) registered an electoral domicile in São José dos Campos, claiming he had ties to the municipality. Tarcísio transferred his voter registration in September 2021. At the time, he reported having relatives living in the municipality of Vale do Paraíba for more than 20 years.

The Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office has already filed a request for an investigation into the former minister’s request for electoral change. At the time, the candidate justified a lease in São José dos Campos and the change took place legally. Finally, the TSE maintained Tarcísio’s domicile, rejecting the investigation request.

