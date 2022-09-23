Tarcísio projects second round against Haddad and criticizes government Doria and Garcia: ‘They did a lot of harm to SP’

In an interview with Jovem Pan, a candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes said that ‘the time has come for the toucans to stay at home’ and that the campaign for a useful vote reflects ‘fear’ on the part of the PT

Isac Nóbrega/PR

Tarcísio de Freitas is a pre-candidate for the government of the State of São Paulo



10 days before the first round of the elections, the former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) is technically tied with the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), in second place in the race for the government of the largest state in the country. This is what the latest Ipec survey points outreleased on Tuesday, 20th. According to the institute, the candidate supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 22% of voting intentions, compared to 18% for the toucan. As Jovem Pan showedthe coordination of the campaign guarantees that the distance to the PSDB candidate is greater, approximately 8 points, which, due to the short time until October 2nd, leads the surroundings of Gomes de Freitas to project an eventual dispute in second round against the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT), which leads with 34% of voting intentions. In an exclusive interview with the Jovem Pan websiteTarcísio said he trusted his presence in the second round of voting, criticized the Doria-Garcia administration and the useful vote campaign undertaken by the PT at the national level, in order to guarantee the victory of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the first round. Check out excerpts from the interview below:

Based on the results of the surveys, it is possible to say that São Paulo is divided in two: the metropolitan region supports Haddad’s candidacy, while you have better performance in the interior of the state. Do you agree with this assessment? Given this situation, do you intend to focus on the metropolitan region in this final stretch of the campaign? The diagnosis is correct. We are doing very well in the interior of SP, bringing conservative and Bolsonar voters to us, we managed to make this connection with these voters and, today, in the metropolitan region, there is a strong presence of Haddad, from PT. The focus, in this final stretch, will be to work on the surroundings. We will be present in the metropolitan region, Osasco, Guarulhos, Mogi, Taubaté, São José dos Campos, Campinas, Sorocaba, but it is located in this area.

What do the internal polls of your campaign indicate about the situation in the capital? We’ve grown a lot. When do we start [a campanha], we were very bad, it was a point of great concern, but we grew a lot. Not enough to supplant the PT, but with growth in the capital, which we are excited about. We had an excellent result in a region that would be very difficult for us. Now it’s time to wait for the result of the election and work, in this next stage, for the capital and metropolitan region.

Haddad lost the race for Mayor of São Paulo to Doria in 2016. In 2020, PT candidate Jilmar Tatto also did not go to the second round. Why, in 2022, is petismo strong in the capital of São Paulo? It was another context, another scenario. Today, you have a very divided Brazil, a country that has been hurt by the pandemic and that sometimes cannot, we have a question of perception of the effects of the pandemic, but this perception wears out the current president. Brazil polarized, this perception of worsening inflation, as a result of the pandemic is still very much present, Brazil is recovering, jobs are being created, but many people did not realize this, so that is where the division comes from, that is why the PT is better in the metropolitan area. For having recall, Haddad goes along. For me, this is what explains the result in this region at this time.

In politics, there is a maxim that you don’t choose your opponent. But, watching the two debates held on TV so far, one gets the impression that you want Haddad in the second round, and vice versa, to bring to São Paulo the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization that occurs at the national level. Do you prefer the PT candidate in the second round? We don’t have to choose an opponent, we have to show our project, but I think we will have a Haddad-Tarcísio second round. We are seeing in São Paulo a mirroring of what is happening in Brazil. We must have a candidate for Lula and another for Bolsonaro. I think that’s what should happen.

Why does Garcia not have strength, in your opinion? Because he doesn’t have a godfather.

Yes, but it hides… IT IS. He has it, but hides it, because his godfather [o ex-governador de São Paulo João Doria] turned toxic. The betrayal is very recent in the recent history of the PSDB. It’s one cheating on the other, a terrible business. The one who released him to the government is now being hidden, which is Doria. In Doria’s own words, Garcia was the government’s CEO. In other words, in the end, he [Garcia] he was the commander, the architect of that great tragedy that was the Doria government, a government to be forgotten, that great dismantling that was the Doria government. It’s time to “stay at home” for this group, because they’ve done a lot of harm to São Paulo in recent years.

Datafolha, a respected institute with a long history, shows a gap of 12 points between Lula and Bolsonaro. You’re not the only one around the president who says he believes the PT’s advantage is smaller, around 8 points. Even so, isn’t that too big an advantage to be overcome in 10 days? Almost one point a day. You don’t need to take that distance until the first turn.

But whoever turns the first round ahead, historically, wins. There was never a turn… I understand this: you need to get to the second round. And President Bolsonaro will go to the second round. I am confident that it will grow, people are starting to feel the effect of some things: fuel is falling, Auxílio Brasil is coming in, they are seeing that someone was concerned about their income. We are going to start to notice a drop in food prices, we are coming out of the off-season for some products, we are experiencing strong deflation, the highest since the Real Plan. People are starting to feel it. President can grow out of it. To me, this is clear. This useful voting campaign that is being carried out is a response to the fear that the president will gain another month of breath and change the figure scenario. I think that these more traditional, more popular research institutes are betting big and we will have a surprise on October 2nd.