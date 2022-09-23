Tarcísio ‘stops’ when asked where he votes: ‘It’s a college’

Candidate for the state government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) could not answer where he votes when asked today during an interview with an affiliate of TV Globo, Vanguarda, in São José dos Campos (SP).

“What’s your polling place, out of curiosity?”, asked the presenter. “Oh, it’s a high school,” she said.

The presenter reinforced the question: “Do you know the neighborhood, just so we know which school?”. At this moment, Tarcísio lifted his shoulder and the presenter added: “Did it escape your head?”. And Tarcisio said: “He ran away from his head”.

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Tarcísio’s electoral college is located at Escola Carlos Saloni, in São José dos Campos (SP), three kilometers from the thirst of the broadcaster where the candidate gave the interview.

The agenda of Tarcísio’s electoral domicile has marked his candidacy since the beginning of the campaign. This is because many accused the bolsonarista of opportunism and of participating in the elections without knowing São Paulo. The matter was brought to court, but the State Public Ministry closed the case.

The candidate’s gaffe reverberated on social media.

Last week, the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) approved the candidacy registration, considering that Tarcísio proved the domicile with the lease, in addition to having relatives who live in the city. His understanding was unanimously supported.

The PSOL even made a request for an investigation into possible irregularities in the former minister’s domicile. But the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) maintained the former minister’s electoral domicile by unanimous decision.

Rodrigo provokes Tarcisio

The current governor and candidate for reelection, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), provoked Tarcísio because of the gaffe. On Twitter, the toucan mocked and indicated the competitor the TSE website to “discover your polling place”.

Tarcísio replied shortly afterwards, saying that he had forgotten “the name of the school”, but that Rodrigo and João Doria (PSDB) “forgot about the people”. The candidate made a list of measures that “the people of São Paulo remember very well”.

I forgot the name of the school, you and Doria forgot the people. Raising taxes, confiscating pensions, leaving the young without a teacher in the classroom and smothering the worker with taxes. The people of São Paulo remember this very well, “governor”. — Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (@tarcisiogdf) September 22, 2022

Domicile transfer was made in September 2021

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Tarcísio lived in Brasília and transferred his voter registration to São Paulo in September 2021. At the time, he declared his address in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, where he reported having family members residing for more than 20 years. .

The transfer was made so that he could run for São Paulo, as the Electoral Justice requires a minimum residency of three months in the new electoral domicile.

However, a report by Folha de S.Paulo showed that the former minister did not live at the declared address. Tarcísio indicated as a residence an apartment in an upscale neighborhood that, according to the papers, was rented directly from his brother-in-law.

The Folha report went to the place and spoke with the doorman, who informed that the apartment was unoccupied and under renovation. At the time, when questioned, Tarcísio admitted that he did not live in São José dos Campos, but said that his ties to the state were proven in the Electoral Court.

For this reason, the PMB state directorate had questioned the former minister’s candidacy, alleging that there was no proven electoral domicile in São Paulo.