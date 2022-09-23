Tati Zaqui receives death threat from Bia Miranda in ‘A Fazenda’

A confusion involving the influencer Bia Miranda with the singer Tati Zaqui at the reality show The farm resulted in a death threat by the granddaughter of Gretchen.

It was in the bedroom of the house, which bia said that Tati Zaqui should talk about Deolane Bezerra in front of her and both pawns started exchanging insults.







Some hours later, Bia Miranda even declared that he wanted to beat the singer and that, if she was expelled, she would “beat (the singer) until she dies”.

“If I can’t control myself and get kicked out, she’s going to be screwed, because I’m going to beat her until she dies”said Bia Miranda.

The fight had such repercussions that the bia was forced to speak in an official statement, minimizing the threat from her client: “Due to recent events, we understand that tempers are running high. The reality show is a program that tests the limits of pedestrians, including the issue of coexistence”.

And continued: “Bia never threatened the integrity of another participant and even never lifted a finger. After being insulted and humiliated, it was her way of venting. In the heat of the moment she used hyperbole in her speech (exaggeration). living a completely new and challenging experience”.

“We’re not going to brush off negative attitudes, however, who never, angry, spoke something out of their mouths? It’s easy to point the finger and judge, but living under pressure and being massacred is challenging and requires self-defense”concludes the bia.

