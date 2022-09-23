Tati Zaqui’s team issues a note of repudiation after Bia Miranda’s speeches

The start of the new season of official notes from the Fazenda, and one of the first authors is Tati Zaqui’s team. The statement issued by the singer’s WMDs was against Bia Miranda, after the young woman stated that if she is expelled, it will be for having attacked Tati.

“The hateful speeches of participant Bia Miranda left us perplexed: ‘I’m going to beat Tati until she dies in here’”. We regret that an 18-year-old girl brings this feeling with her. Hitting and killing shouldn’t be part of anyone’s speech, least of all a girl who went to a reality show in search of a dream “, said the official note.

In addition, the peoa team made an appeal to the public so that Bia’s aggressiveness is not reproduced: “Because we understand the gigantic reach that the program has and the plurality of audience, including children and adolescents, we leave our request that you speak unfortunate ones like these are not absorbed, much less repeated.”

understand the fight

During the early hours of this Thursday (22/9), after the farmer’s race won by Shayan Hagbin, Bia Miranda and Tati Zaqui exchanged several hints because of the race’s result. The discussion started after a provocative phrase by Deolane that bothered the funkeira.

That’s when Bia Miranda got involved, saying that no one had the courage to “talk it to their faces”. Zaqui replied in a very aggressive way: “Oh, it’s going to be half an hour of ass”. Bia Miranda didn’t let it go and also replied with the “praise”: “Go on, you’re used to it, all broken into. It even listens.”

Bia Miranda’s barbs about assaulting Zaqui were fired shortly after the episode, during a conversation with Pétala Barreiros.

