technical sheet, engine, performance and technologies

(Photo: Publicity/Volkswagen)

The VW Polo 2023 has arrived on the Brazilian automotive market. One of the most awaited models by the national market for this year is available in four versions, which bring high technology on board, attractive prices and many new features.

All about the VW Polo 2023

The Hatch produced in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) arrives completely renovated with new looks, interior finishing and new technological items.

The German automaker has spared no effort to bring the new Polo with a lot of technology combined with comfort and safety, in addition to offering the compact at affordable prices.

Follow Garagem360 and check out everything about the VW Polo 2023: data sheet, engine, prices and news.

VW Polo 2023 prices and versions

The VW Polo completes 20 years of production in Brazil in 2022 and is available in four versions with two engine options.

Check out the values ​​and versions of the VW Polo 2023 below:

MPI MT – BRL 82,990.00

TSI MT – BRL 92,990.00

Comfortline TSI AT – BRL 101,990.00

Highline TSI AT – BRL 109,990.00

Prices may change depending on the concessionaire, local taxation and other expenses.

Featured technology

The new Polo arrives packed with technologies with an extensive list of available equipment and exclusive items.

The 2023 VW Polo comes with an 8-inch and 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, as well as offering Climatronic Touch air conditioning, which allows the user to select the most pleasant temperature for the vehicle’s occupants.

One of the novelties of the new Polo is the induction mobile charging and the multifunctional steering wheel, which comes with the new Volkswagen emblem in the center and fins for changing gears.

For rear seat passengers, Volkswagen has included two USB ports, Type C, to bring more comfort to all occupants.

In addition, the vehicle features the “VW Play” multimedia center, which offers new usability experiences and the “My VW” application. This program reports on car data such as mileage, fuel level, average consumption and travel information.

security items

When it comes to safety, Volkswagen is not far behind. In its new Polo, the German automaker has a wide range of items.

The compact has four airbags – two front and two side. Side pockets protect the head and chest and restrict body movement during an impact.

In addition, the safety package includes electronic stability control (ESC), electronic brake distributor (EBD), traction control, hill hold control, automatic post-collision braking system, isofix system, and now unprecedented LED headlights.

more attractive look

The Polo 2023 arrives with more horizontal lines, rounded surfaces and new interior finishes.

At the front, the vehicle comes with new bumpers and headlights inspired by the European Golf, in addition to bringing chrome elements, which make the connection between the lighting.

The optical set available is completely renewed. Composed of high beam, low beam, daytime running light, position light and directional light, the grouping comes all in LED.

At the rear of the vehicle, the lanterns arrive with a new nocturnal signature, in addition to the logo and name of the car in central positioning, following the pattern of other models of the brand.

Another great novelty for the Polo 2023 line is the Black Kit, which delivers several items to make the design even more attractive.

Among them are alloy wheels, rear spoiler, rear-view mirror cover, rubber floor mat and trunk, all in gloss black.

Regarding the interior of the vehicle, we can highlight the front door panels and the fabric-covered armrest.

In addition, the new Polo comes with unprecedented sports seats, ample interior space and in sunset red, crystal white and ninja black in solid tones, and platinum gray and sirius silver in metallic colors.

Engine, performance and consumption of the VW Polo 2023

Regarding the engine, the new Polo comes equipped with two options. The entry-level version comes with the 1.0 MPI engine, while the models above are with the 1.0 TSI engine.

The two most expensive models, the Comfortline and the Highline, come with a TSI engine and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The cheaper versions are equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.0 MPI engine delivers 84 hp with ethanol and 77 hp with gasoline, in addition to maximum torque of 10.3 and 9.6 kgf.m with ethanol and gasoline, respectively.

This engine has a top speed of 173 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.5 seconds.

The average fuel consumption is 9.5 km/l (E) and 13.8 km/l (G) in the city, and 10.9 km/l (E) and 15.6 km/l (G) in the city. road.

The 1.0 TSI delivers 116 hp (E) and 109 hp (G) of power, 16.8 kgf.m of torque, top speed of 192 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds.

Regarding fuel consumption, the TSI engine makes the following figures: 8.4 km/l with ethanol and 12.2 km/l with gasoline in the city; 10.3 km/l with ethanol and 15.1 km/l with gasoline on the road.

See below a complete video about the VW Polo 2023 from the Garagem360 channel on youtube and don’t forget to subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any news about the automotive world.

Click here and press the button “ Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Check out the complete technical sheet of the VW Polo 2023 below:

What did you think? follow @sitegaragem360 on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here