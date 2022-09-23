Textor, from Botafogo, says Cruzeiro is lucky to have Ronaldo as a partner

photo: Vtor Silva/Botafogo

Textor praised Ronaldo Businessman John Textor, owner of 90% of SAF shares in Botafogo, praised Ronaldo, classifying him as brave, and said that Cruzeiro is lucky to have him as a partner.

Not for debate%u2026 Ronaldo is a class act. Magic as a player, courageous as an owner. Cruise is lucky to have him. Football is expensive and every man needs partners, and everyone will want to partner with Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/XbGoZL7QvX %u2014 John Textor %u2605%u5F61 %uD83E%uDD85 (@JohnTextor) September 23, 2022

Textor shared an interview in which Ronaldo says that the cruise faces huge financial difficulties and will have a big challenge in Serie A. The new partner of Botafogo stated that everyone will want to partner with Ronaldo in the celestial club.

“Ronaldo is a class act. Magic as a player, brave as an owner. Cruzeiro is lucky to have him. Football is expensive and every man needs partners, and everyone will want to partner with Ronaldo,” said John Textor.

In an interview with SportTV, Ronaldo explained that Cruzeiro will try to make up for the lack of money with a lot of effort and talent from the members of the board and the technical committee.

“We cannot forget the immense difficulty we are going to face financially, but we will find a way. We have a very talented team and we will make up for the lack of money with our sacrifice, our effort and our talent”, said Ronaldo.