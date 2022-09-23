The light of these 3 signs will be more intense with Sun in Libra; check out

Sun in Libra starts this Thursday (22) and promises to bring more brightness and luck to some of the zodiac signs. To find out if your astral house is among those that will be contemplated at this moment, just check the list we separate. Take the opportunity to discover what changes with each of the signs graced by the period.

Sun in Libra: see which signs will shine even brighter

Below you can see the explained list of the 3 signs that tend to suffer positive influences from the Sun in Libra in the coming days. In addition to the arrival of Brazilian spring, these signs will find a little more luck for the time of their lives:

1 – Aquarius

Well, Aquarians, it’s time for you to shine with the arrival of the Sun in Libra this Thursday (22). The stars’ tip for this moment is to remember that your life goals need to be built little by little and through hard work.

Prepare your material side, as some doors can open in this direction. You will feel more secure to invest your time at work and also in the personal side of life in society, whether with family or friends.

2 – Sun in Libra will help the sign itself

Libras, it couldn’t be different. The Sun is positioned right in your astral house, then the moment will be of a lot of light and highlight. Look at how you’ve been spending your time lately and see what needs to be changed or improved. The moment is ideal to trim the edges of what no longer serves you.

The energies of the moment play to almost all of your strengths. The time to find success is now and you have everything in hand to achieve it.

3 – twins

More confidence and more courage will fill the interior of people ruled by Gemini in this period. The Sun in Libra brings motivation and comes full of confidence. Be especially careful not to overexpose yourself.

Relationships can undergo profound changes, some may sound negative, but they are necessary and will serve for your aggrandizement.