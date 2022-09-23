‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer reaches 2.7 MILLION dislikes and Daryl Hannah defends Halle Bailey from ‘racists’

The hate around the awaited live action ‘The Little Mermaid’ continues after the film has its first teaser trailer released and the video now sums up unbelievable 2.7 million LIKES, while it only had 1.1 million likes.

The most “conservative” people are disgusted by the film bringing as Ariel the black actress Halle Bailey.

Daryl Hannahwho played the mermaid Madison in the romantic comedy ‘splash‘ (1981), came out in defense of Halle Bailey.

On social media, some netizens even tried to justify prejudiced comments by saying that the casting of Bailey mischaracterizes the original character, who is Caucasian.

On your Twitter profile, Hannah responded to the criticism and wrote:

Enjoy watching:

“The little mermaid is black. I met her… #Don’t be an idiot.“

Check out:

The little mermaid is black

I met her

there!#dontbearacistdork — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) September 15, 2022

Hannah is not the first celebrity to support the casting of Baileysince the very Jodi BensonAriel’s voice actress in the animation, gave the star her seal of approval.

according to CBR, Benson posted a story on Instagram with the following message:

“Halle, you were absolutely amazing. I am so proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel!”

In response, Bailey shared the post and celebrated, wrote:

“And you made Ariel a magical character for us.”

Bailey revealed to comic book who is not the least bit worried about haters and all they want to do is deliver the best performance possible.

“Well, this movie has meant a lot to me since I was a little girl. When I was chosen, I told myself, ‘I can only try my best and be proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I’ve done a good job and I know I’m doing my best.’ I gave it my all and I hope people can get something out of it.”

Remembering that the film has a premiere scheduled for the day May 26, 2023.

The adaptation in live action of the classic story will have some changes in relation to the backstory of the main characters – including about the iconic villain Ursula (Melissa McCarthy).

The information indicates that the sea witch will be Ariel’s (Bailey) aunt, something that had already been considered for the animated version of the series. disney. In fact, in the short story signed by Hans Christian Andersenthe sorceress is unnamed and does not have much prominence in history, having only emerged as the main antagonistic force in 1989.

The cast is also made up of Daveed Diggswho will give life to Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as the villain Ursula, awkwafina (‘Jumanji: Next Phase’) as the hilarious Scuttle Seagull, Jacob Tremblay (‘The predator’) as the iconic flounder fish and Jonah Hauer-King (‘Way home’) as Prince Eric.

The Oscar Winner Javier Bardem (‘Mother!’) will be King Triton. Zendaya, Keke Palmer and Chloe Bailey are being tipped to play Ariel’s sisters, while Gugu Mbatha-Raw should play Queen Athena. Jessica Alexander and Noma Dumezweni complete the cast, with no roles yet revealed.

Directed by Rob Marshallthe work features music from the original animated film and new music from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Don’t forget to watch: