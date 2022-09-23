WARNING: Spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ahead!

After two weeks in which it left some subplots behind in favor of others, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power back on the accelerator with all its narrative lines in the 5th episode, entitled “Partings”. A reflection, no doubt, of the proximity of the end of the season, which will have eight chapters in all.

“Partings” works hard to get all the characters into the positions they need to be for the third act of The Rings of Power, and that means it’s a less regarded episode, less concerned with developing a cohesive theme between the stories. It’s the series of Prime Video reaping the rewards of the trust he has gained in the previous weeks, and asking us for a little patience to know what his final move will be.

Despite some unjustified decisions and plot twists, which lose sight of the nature of the characters and favor the convenience of the plot, it’s hard to dislike The Rings of Power when she has already so richly built her universe, and continues to deliver visual poetry every week.

Check out what happened in the chapter:

Missing in the last episode, Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) open “Partings” with a complicated conversation about the difference between friend and foe. As harfoot and her family migrate with the Stranger’s help, we notice that he is starting to speak in full sentences and better integrate into his new environment.

That is until Nori and co. find themselves in a dangerous forest, where they encounter the terrible direwolves of Middle-earth. The harfoot is saved once again by the Stranger, who throws a wolf away and uses a powerful blow, in which he punches the earth and sends a wave of magic through the forest, to drive his pack away.

In the process, however, the Stranger appears to injure his arm – and by the time Nori tries to help him, he’s already trying to heal himself with magic. The harfoot touches her friend’s arm while he is in this process, allowing her to have quick, disturbing visions. After that, she runs away – the end of a friendship?

If so, it will be bad. timingbecause episode 5 of The Rings of Power also brings (finally!) a scene from the trailers that caused controversy among fans: the introduction of the mysterious character of Bridie Sissonwho is apparently hunting the Stranger.

We still don’t know her name, but we see her investigating the spot where the character fell from her comet.

In southern Middle-earth, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) takes a leading role among the human refugees, advocating that they remain in the elven tower where they found shelter and fight Adar (Joseph Mawle) and their orcs. However, the evil Waldreg (Geoff Mortell) has other plans, and convinces half the men to follow him back to the village, where he plans to swear allegiance to the elf.

When the Waldreg contingent arrives there, however, and he reveals his devotion to the leader who he believes is Sauron’s new incarnation, Adar looks furious. Though he doesn’t deny being the former dark lord, he attacks the innkeeper and presents him with a final proof of loyalty: killing one of the teenagers who followed him there.

Back at the tower, a repentant Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) tells her mother and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) who has been hiding Sauron’s sword. That’s when the elf finds a mark similar to that of the artifact inside the tower, and warns Bronwyn that the goal of Adar and the orcs is to “open a door” to a dark world.

The visit of the dwarf Durin (Owain Arthur) the elven lands finally reveal the secret surrounding the partnership between the races: after an estrangement during dinner, King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) confesses to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) who “sent” him to Khazad-dum with the hidden purpose of finding out more about the metal discovered by the dwarves, the mithril.

Galad believes that the ore is impregnated with the light of the Valar, necessary for the survival of the elves, and shows Elrond that the sacred tree of the species is contaminating itself with a mysterious rot. The king even confesses that sending Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) although Middle-earth was an attempt to stop the rot, “eliminating the last vestige of the ancient war”.

Unwilling to continue deceiving his friend, however, Elrond admits everything to Durin on the way back to Khazad-dum. after discovering that “the fate of all elven species is in your hands” (a phrase he asks Elrond to repeat several times), the prince agrees to help Elrond, but adds that they still need to convince his father, the king.

The portion of the episode set in Númenor chronicled the last comings and goings before Queen Míriel’s final departure (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) with his soldiers, taking Galadriel and Galbrand (Charlie Vickers) in tow, heading towards Middle-earth to aid the men of the south in their fight against Adar and the orcs.

Among the twists and turns, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) got a place on the ships after saving Kemen (Leon Wadham), the rebellious son of the consul Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) of an explosion. The fact is that the diplomat’s son was trying to boycott the expedition, since he and his girlfriend Eärien (Emma Horvath), sister of Isildur, did not agree with the decision to go to war.

Convincing Halbrand to go on this adventure was not easy either, as he repeats at the beginning of the episode his reluctance to claim the crown that belongs to him. Galadriel opens up to her new friend the night before departure, declaring that “can no longer distinguish itself from the evil it fights”, and that the only way to end it is to annihilate Sauron and his possible followers for good.

The conversation seems to convince him, because the episode ends with three ships from Númenor sailing towards Middle-earth.