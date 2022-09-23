The portability scam makes the salary disappear from the account

Check out how this type of crime works and how you can protect yourself

When we talk about financial scams, every day it is possible to meet a new type. Now, scammers are applying a new salary portability tactic. The problem is that, when the worker must receive his salary, the account is completely zero, without any value. But how does this happen? To find out, see below.

Portability scam makes your salary disappear

So, the scam works in a very simple way. Scammers use fake documents to open digital accounts. Then they apply for the salary transfer process on behalf of the victims. The problem is that many people end up discovering this only when the money doesn’t enter the account, at the end of the month.

In addition, this type of scam shows a very complicated issue, which is the leakage of personal data, allowing problems like this to happen frequently. In the case of salary portability, many people have already been victims in the country.

Finally, in relation to these types of crimes, a major problem is the ease of requesting the process, which can be done from banking applications. Often the money disappears without any kind of contact having been made with the original bank. That is, portability takes place without authorization.

Finally, to protect yourself, the first step is to be aware of the disclosure of personal data. Of course, in the case of leaks, not much can be done. But you should avoid clicking on suspicious links, banking emails, promotions and sweepstakes where you need to fill in your personal details.

It is also worth keeping an eye on sites where you register, and on product purchase sites. They can often be fraudulent, and just be there to steal your data. Anyway, a good way to avoid scams is to monitor your CPF as well as the accounts opened in your registration. To do so, access the Registrato, of the Central Bank.

