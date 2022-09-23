The six Portuguese remain in competition at the ISA World Games, all chasing two Olympic spots

Frederico Morais, Guilherme Ribeiro and Francisca Veselko surpassed, on Wednesday, the repechage rounds of the World Games of the International Surfing Association (ISA), in Huntington Beach, in the United States.

Kikas and Guilherme Ribeiro are in the sixth round of the repechages, which takes place in parallel with the main frame, in which are Guilherme Fonseca, Yolanda Hopkins and Teresa Bonvalot, and ‘Kika’ Veselko in the fifth, of the women’s competition.

Guilherme Ribeiro surpassed the third round, with 15.53 points – the best score of the tie – and joined Frederico Morais in the fourth, in which both won their respective heatswith 12.13 points from Ribeiro and 12.46 from Morais.

The two returned to the water to compete in the fifth round, in which Guilherme Ribeiro won the fourth heat, with 11.76 points, beating Canadian Wheeler Hasburg (11.27) and German Dylan Groen (0.47), and Frederico Morais was fifth, with 14.37, beating Japan’s Keanu Kamiyama (13.6) and Britain’s Patrick Langdon-Dark (8.4).

In the sixth round, Guilherm Ribeiro will face the Costa Rican Malakai Martínez and the Indonesian Ketut Agus, in the fourth heat, and Frederico Morais the French Mihimana Braye and Joshua Burke, from Barbados, in the following.

In the women’s repechage, Kika Veselko won 11 points, beating Germany’s Noah Klapp (10.97), Puerto Rican Mia Calderon (7.7) and Chinese Shuge Jiang (7.33), ensuring her presence in the fifth round, against China’s Siqi Yang, Chelsea Tuach, from Barbados, and Peru’s Arena Rodríguez, in the fourth heat.

Guilherme Fonseca, Yolanda Hopkins and Teresa Bonvalot did not compete on Wednesday, the day dedicated to the repechages, but they will still play in the quarterfinals of the ISA World Games, which assigns an Olympic spot to the team that wins the men’s and women’s collective classifications.

In the fifth round, two heats the 25-year-old surfer from Peniche will again face Santiago Muniz, the Brazilian Jadson André and the Japanese Kanoa Igarashi, Olympic runner-up in Tokyo2020.

In the main frame of the women’s competition, Bonvalot, bronze medalist at the 2021 World Cups, will face Ecuadorian Dominic Barona, Canadian Mathea Dempfle-Olin and French Pauline Ado, in the second heatwhile Hopkins, runner-up in the world last year, will face Frenchman Vahiné Fierro, North American Kirra Pinkerton and Japanese Amuro Tsuzuki, in the fourth round, also two heats of the final.

Portugal is fighting for the first world title in the ISA World Surfing Games and for the first two Olympic spots, in the competition that takes place in California until Saturday.