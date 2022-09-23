The theories behind Deolane’s “fainting” in “The Farm”

Deolane threw herself on the floor with Deborah’s return (Photo: Reproduction / RecordTV)

The public’s expectations were high for the reaction of Deolane with the return of Deborah in the countryside this Thursday (22). The two are declared rivals in the game and the lawyer was counting on the elimination of the pawn in the clash with Tiago and Bruno. The journalist, however, was the first to be eliminated from “A Fazenda 14” with only 15.69% of the votes.

Tiago (57.08%) arrived at the headquarters first, leaving Deolane’s group excited. Then Deborah (27.23%) came back provoking her rival. The cameras soon focused on the lawyer, who faced the “defeat” with humor, applauded and threw herself to the ground.

On social media, the public celebrated the moment. Deolane fans enjoyed themselves and praised the lightness with which the doctor handled the situation. Those who don’t like Deolane also laughed, made screen prints with the peoa lying down and celebrated the “fall”.

Deolane “served” and knows it

Owner of a profile with more than 15 million followers on Instagram and a viewer of “A Fazenda” even before setting foot in Itapecerica da Serra to live the experience, Deolane knows what attracts an audience and what the public expects on elimination nights. Delivering a reaction was necessary. Doing it with humor was a way to come out on top and show haters that he didn’t budge.

Thinking about game strategy, the doctor also had reason to be happy with Deborah’s return. Everyone knows that to be champion of a reality show you have to have a rival. Although the program has no script, people identify with the participants and look for good guys and bad guys according to events. If Deolane wants her cheerleading squad active, she needs someone to tease her. And that is guaranteed with the presence of Deborah.