The virus that destroys cancer and could revolutionize treatment of advanced tumors, according to scientists

A new type of cancer treatment that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing great promise in early human trials, UK scientists say.

One patient’s cancer disappeared, while others saw their tumors shrink.

The drug is a weakened form of the herpes virus — herpes simplex — which has been modified to kill tumors.

Larger, longer-term studies are needed, but experts say the injection may ultimately offer a lifeline for more patients with advanced cancer.

