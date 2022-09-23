“There is no easy game”; Lucas Paquetá ‘sends it real’ over Flamengo and projects Libertadores final

Lucas Paquetá is going through a great moment in his career. In addition to leaving Lyon for West Ham, from England, the midfielder is a recurring presence in Tite’s call-up lists and plays for the Brazilian national team. Even after leaving Flamengo, in 2018, Cria do Ninho did not leave the Club.

Initially, in an interview granted this Thursday (18), Paquetá came out in defense of Vini Jr., who suffered a case of racism in the last week, due to his commemorative dances after goals scored with the Real Madrid shirt. The reprisal, which aired on a Spanish TV show, had repercussions in the football world, making the #BailaViniJr movement resonate around the world.

“Something we regret a lot. It is very sad that we still suffer from these acts. It’s an essence of ours, we’ve been dancing since we were kids, I think it’s the joy of scoring a goal, celebrating among us. It’s not disrespectful. You can expect many dances to come”, said the midfielder, when asked about it.

Finally, Paquetá did not fail to declare his affection – and support – for Flamengo. The athlete also revealed what he expects from the dispute for the titles of the Copa Libertadores and Brazil. “The time zone gets in the way, but I’m always following Flamengo’s games. I’m very grateful for everything I’ve lived and I’m still in the crowd, I’m still a fan. And I hope they win both, as a fan, I want to see Flamengo champion in any competition they enter. I think the final is not an easy game, the final is always disputed, both teams deserved to be there. But I always hope that Flamengo wins“, said.