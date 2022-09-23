There is nothing irregular about Lula campaigning for a useful vote

in participation in UOL News, columnist Tales Faria defended the right of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to campaign for a useful vote in the presidential race. Tales argued that making this type of movement does not constitute any type of irregularity.

“By putting it on his program, he is, in a way, campaigning for a useful vote. There’s nothing irregular about it, there’s nothing wrong with it. Useful voting is part of democracy.”

Tales also pointed out that, regardless of Lula’s requests, this decision is up to the voter alone, but that the PT must be careful not to offend other candidates. The columnist of UOL he even mentioned Ciro Gomes (PDT) among the possible victims.

“Lula and this recommendation within the campaign command have to be very careful not to offend others. You don’t have to see Lula saying ‘make a useful vote, stop doing it’ because you see a guy like Ciro Gomes, he is already irritated for much less”.

Finally, he also defended the right of other candidates to criticize the so-called useful vote. “Soraya and Simone’s strategy is to try to get to the 2nd round, or try to end this 1st round with as many votes as possible to be able to use it in the future”.

Former banker Eduardo Moreira cancels lectures due to threats from bolsonaristas: ‘Bolsonaro’s sect’

“Anyway [responsabilizo Bolsonaro pelas ameaças] because that story of ‘I authorize’ is the opposite, it’s Bolsonaro who authorizes his most fanatical legion of followers, it’s the bolsonarista sect and she feels empowered by the president and she feels with a power she doesn’t have, because who was it? elected and has power is Bolsonaro”, said former banker Eduardo Moreira during the UOL News.

Moreira also reported that the first threats he began to receive came when a report made by the Ministry of Economy was leaked that indicated a list of five detractors.

“There it began to take on a lot of strength. They started taking down my channels, making several complaints on social networks and the threats and the tone started to get more and more aggressive”.

Professor: US will have version war and try to turn the world against Putin

“This fight of the versions of each side is more than expected. This fight has always had in any issue that opposes two great powers and each side tries to pass the other as the irresponsible, the crazy person who doesn’t follow the rules. That’s how it was when the Americans invaded Iraq in 2003 and it was the opposite,” said international relations professor Gunther Rudzit.

He also said that despite Putin knowing the consequences of a nuclear escalation, a war against Russia is never a good deal.

“There is this fear that he [Putin] can escalate the war. There is this fear because the problem with getting into a war against Russia is not that you lose, it is that you start to win, because the Russian reaction is going to be very strong. In that case, when he says he can climb and he’s to be taken seriously, he’s to be taken seriously.”

O UOL News airs from Monday to Friday in three editions: 8am, 12pm and 6pm, always live.

When: Monday to Friday at 8 am, 12 pm and 6 pm.

Where to watch: live at home UOL, UOL on YouTube and Facebook from UOL. See the full program: