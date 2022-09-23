There’s a simple habit that can reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes

A meta-analysis of several studies concluded that there is a relationship between daily tea consumption and up to a 17% reduction in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

New research that was presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, which is taking place this week, has found that there is a simple trick that can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The answer is in moderate consumption of tea, specifically black, green, or Oolong tea. Tea is already known to have several antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, but its relationship to diabetes was not known for sure, reports SciTech Daily.

To study this gap, the authors of the meta-analysis started by analyzing 5199 Chinese adults (2583 men and 2616 women) with an average age of 42 years, who were followed between 1997 and 2009 and initially completed a questionnaire about their eating habits and lifestyle, such as exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption.

Overall, 2379 (46%) participants said they drink tea. At the end of the study, 522 (10%) participants had developed type 2 diabetes. The researchers concluded that tea drinkers had a similar risk compared to non-drinkers after adjusting for factors that are known to be associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes, with age, sex, and physical activity.

In the second step, the scientists did a systematic review of all 19 studies up to September 2021 that investigated tea consumption and diabetes risk in adults, covering a sample of 1 076 311 participants from China, USA, Finland, Japan, UK, Singapore, Netherlands and France.

Overall, the meta-analysis found a correlation between tea consumption and the risk of type 2 diabetes, with each cup of tea consumed per day reducing the risk by about 1%.

When compared to adults who did not drink tea, those who drank between one and three cups daily reduced their risk by 4%. More impressively, those who consumed at least four cups every day reduced their risk by 17% over an average period of 10 years.

THE correlation remained regardless of the type of tea the participants drank, whether they were male or female, or where they lived. This suggests that it may be the amount of tea consumed, rather than any other factor, that plays an important role, but the authors note that there is still no certainty that the relationship is truly causal.