Thiago Rodrigues drops in performance at Vasco and concedes 17 goals in 12 games in the second round of Série B | vasco

Vasco’s bad moment in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship coincides with the drop in the performance of players who were fundamental in the good campaign that the team made in the first round. The defensive solidity, a hallmark of the team at the beginning of the competition, gave way to the insecurity of the defense athletes and the oscillation of the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, one of the main names of the squad in 2022.

+ Jorginho completes 100 games for Vasco and accesses banking

1 of 3 Vasco was defeated by Cruzeiro at Mineirão — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Vasco was defeated by Cruzeiro at Mineirão – Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

The 3-0 defeat to Cruzeiro, last Wednesday night, showed the bad phase of Thiago Rodrigues, who was criticized in two of the three goals conceded by Vasco in Belo Horizonte. However, in both Filipe Machado’s and Luvannor’s goals, the ball deflected on Danilo Boza and deceived the goalkeeper, who, on the other hand, showed no reaction time in any of the shots.

Thiago Rodrigues for Vasco in 2022:

Campeonato Carioca: 13 goals in 12 games

Copa do Brasil: 1 goal in 2 games

Serie B (first round): eight goals in 17 games

Serie B (second round): 17 goals in 12 games

Emanuelle Ribeiro comments on Vasco’s defeat to Cruzeiro

Thiago Rodrigues, who just over a month ago was the goalkeeper with the most games without conceding a goal in the Brasileirão Series A and B, was leaked 17 times in the 12 games of the second round. He has already conceded nine more goals than he had conceded in the 17 matches he played in the first round.

In this second part of Serie B, the goalkeeper was only without a goal in two games – the victory over CRB and the draw with Chapecoense, both in São Januário. In the first round, Vasco’s opponents went blank in 11 matches against Thiago Rodrigues, who came to amend five matches in a row without being leaked.

+ Analysis: Vasco watches the Cruzeiro party and gives the air of decision for the next round

Cruzeiro’s goals 3 x 0 Vasco, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

The slowness of the goalkeeper in moves like the ones that happened against Cruzeiro and even against Grêmio, two rounds ago, is what worries the fans the most. But Thiago Rodrigues’ bad moment coincides with the drop in performance of the whole team, especially the men in the defense. Therefore, despite the criticism for the flaws, there are also those who defend the player.

The deviations in Danilo Boza in Mineirão are not separate episodes in Vasco. Against Grêmio, in the debut of coach Jorginho, Quintero also deflected the ball that confused the goalkeeper. The defender, by the way, had already scored an own goal in the defeat to Bahia, in the second round. So much so that Boza’s entry was the coach’s choice to try to take the focus off the crowd, which had been criticizing the Colombian.

– Any failure of any athlete was chosen by me, so any responsibility is mine. The coach should never blame the athlete in any way. We have a team that will reach the goal and will return to Serie A. That’s right, this will happen, regardless of any situation, we are united, so if someone has failed, it’s the coach – said Jorginho after the defeat to Cruzeiro.

The goals of Grêmio 2 x 1 Vasco, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

The blunders of the Vasco defender became frequent after the departure of Zé Ricardo, who resigned to work in Japan. After the arrival of Maurício Souza and, later, the work of the interim Emílio Faro, Vasco could no longer maintain their defensive solidity.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

If with Zé Ricardo Vasco conceded three goals in 10 games, with Maurício it was seven in eight. Under the command of Emílio Faro, the team was leaked 12 times in 10 matches. And now with Jorginho it’s six goals in just three games. The numbers explain Vasco’s oscillation in Serie B and the bad campaign of the second round, with four wins, one draw and seven defeats.

+ Read more news from Vasco

The new coach’s mission in the free week until the decisive confrontation against Londrina, next Thursday, is to readjust the Vasco defense and give confidence to the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues. In defense, Jorginho can make changes – the options are Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Quintero, Zé Vitor and Miranda, who was released this week to return to play for Vasco after serving a year of suspension after being caught in the CONMEBOL anti-doping test.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!