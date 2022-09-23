This cell phone is the cost-benefit champion of the mid-rangers of 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G was launched earlier this year and has become one of the South Korean’s main hits in the mid-range smartphone industry. The cell phone has good hardware, delivers good performance and can be found from R$1,700.

One of the smartphone’s strengths is its screen, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate — a specification that is not very common in smartphones in this price range.

In addition, the cell phone is one of the first intermediaries in the Brazilian market with 5G connectivity. The Galaxy A33 5G was launched before the first capitals had the signal released in the country, a time when it was more common to see the feature on “premium” smartphones, with much higher prices.

Another positive point is the set of cameras. The phone has a 48 MP main sensor, with optical image stabilization feature, an 8 MP ultra wide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A33 can shoot 4K resolution videos at 30 frames per second (fps). The front camera is 13 MP.

The smartphone has good hardware components and can deliver surprising performance considering its price range. The phone has an Exynos 1280 processor, manufactured by Samsung itself, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable up to 1 TB, via MicroSD card.

In addition, the device has a 5,000 mAh battery, capable of staying more than 36 hours without needing a recharge, and IP67 certification for water and dust resistance – another rare point in smartphones in the intermediate segments. The device can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of one meter.

