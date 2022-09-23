Three Pernambuco bets hit the Mega-Sena corner; main prize goes to R$ 170 million

Three bets placed on Pernambuco did the corner of Mega-Sena contest 2,522 drawn in São Paulo, on Wednesday night (21). Nobody hit the six tens and the main prize of the next contest, on Saturday (24), accumulated to R$ 170 million.





The winning tickets in Pernambuco were made at Grande Chance Loterias, in Big Tea, Zona da Mata do Estado; at the Porto Mine, in Ipojuca, Metropolitan Region of Recife; and on Caixa’s internet banking, Recife.





The numbers drawn were: 04 – 05 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 40.





The bet made on Big Teaof six numbers, took a share of the corner: BRL 54,431.51.













already that of Ipojucaa pool with 17 odds, was a bet of 7 numbers and won BRL 108,862.90. The winning ticket Recife was also a 7-number bet and will be paid with BRL 108,863.02.





The Mega-Sena regulation provides that with seven numbers played in case the corner is correct, the bettor wins. two quotas.





With this seven-number bet, the chance of hitting the corner is 1 in 44,981. The probability of making seine is 1 in 7,151,980 and the block1 in 1038.





Bets with seven numbers played cost BRL 31.50. The simple bet, with six tens, costs BRL 4.50.





Throughout Brazil, there were 202 winning bets on the corner, with a share of R$ 54,431.51 for each. The square was made by 17,799 betswith a quota of R$ 882.48 for each.





Bets for next Saturday’s contest can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.





The draw will take place at 8:00 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

