





TikTok Now gets a separate app and arrives in Brazil Photo: Nucleus Journalism

TikTok Now, a clone of BeReal launched by ByteDance these days, won a separate app last Sunday (18.set).

WHAT WAS THERE? When TikTok Now launched on September 15, it arrived as a new tab in the main TikTok app in the US only.

The separate application was launched in other countries, Brazil among them. (Interestingly, it’s not available in the United States, where the feature debuted.)

An advantage of the app itself for TikTok Now is that you can release notifications for it, something essential to the proposed experience, without being drowned by the boring notifications of conventional TikTok.

REPERCUSSION. With a few days on the air and without much repercussion (not even a press release), the TikTok Now app already climbs the rankings of most downloaded in app stores.

Sensor Tower, a consultancy, told The Verge on Thursday (September 21) that the app was already in the top ten in the social media category in 39 countries and in the top 100 overall in 24 countries.

In Brazil, this Thursday morning (22), TikTok Now for iOS was in 7th place in the social networks category of Apple’s App Store, and in 115th place in the ranking of the most downloaded free apps.

Although ByteDance’s documentation mentions TikTok Now for Android, it has not yet appeared on the system’s Brazilian store.

CONTEXT. TikTok Now is a kind of clone of BeReal, a French social network sensation of the moment, which calls itself “anti-influencers” and has a very peculiar operation.

Every day, at a random time, BeReal sends a notification to users, who have two minutes to post a double photo (using the phone’s front and main cameras). They can only see all the photos of other users if they complete the task.

TikTok Now is… well, identical. Other social networks such as Snapchat and Instagram are also copying BeReal.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!