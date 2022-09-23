Today’s LIVE Lotofácil result; contest 2620, today, 09/22/2022

O lotofácil result today LIVE has just been confirmed by Caixa Econômica Federal. According to Caixa, the lotofácil result, contest 2620, had the following dozens drawn: 07-19-14-01-18-02-10-15-23-16-11-05-03-13-09.

Although the draw will be held at Caixa’s Headquarters, in São Paulo, the broadcast is LIVE throughout the country, through the official social networks of Caixa Loterias.

O lotofácil draw today LIVE was broadcast at 8 pm, Brasília time, on CAIXA’s social networks through the Youtube Channel and Facebook Page profiles.

How to play

Lotofácil is, as the name implies, easy to bet and especially to win. You dial between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and win a prize if you match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you through Surpresinha, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests through Teimosinha.

bets

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50.

sweepstakes

The draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, always at 20:00.