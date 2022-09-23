trial is available on PS Plus Deluxe

PlayStation released, this Thursday (22), a timed trial of Steelrising on PS Plus. Available exclusively to Deluxe plan users, the trial allows up to two hours of exploration and is based on the full version of the title.

It’s worth remembering that limited trials are just one of the benefits for PS Plus Deluxe subscribers. In addition to them, members are entitled to the benefits of the Essential plan — monthly games, online gameplay and discounts on the PS Store — and to the catalog of PS4 and PS5 games in the Extra plan, at no additional cost.

Learn more about Steelrising

From the creators of Greedfall, Steelrising is an action RPG aimed at next-gen consoles where machines were released in Europe under the orders of a tyrant. With few people left, it’s up to the Aegis fighting machine, guided by a resistance started by royals, to exterminate the superior force that oppresses the nation.

For this, the android has weapons of the most diverse classes and features, mechanical upgrades and exclusive advantages. The RPG also includes challenging combat systems, requiring map exploration to collect items and equipment, and tactical fights against powerful enemies.

Check out the trailer below:

Steelrising is available for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

