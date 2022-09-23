Ubisoft leaves harsh words for youtuber who broke agreements

Ubisoft reacted to the incident with Youtuber John Allen, who was careless and was caught posing as TheRealInsider on Twitter to disclose information before the time stipulated in the documents he signed.

The company, which has seen much of its Forward presentation revealed in an unauthorized way ahead of time, says it takes these incidents very seriously and believes they negatively affect teams who spend months planning reveal schedules.

Speaking to our Eurogamer colleagues in England, a Ubisoft representative said that “we regularly provide trusted partners with access and information about our games under a non-disclosure agreement. When that trust is compromised or new information released by an individual, it not only damages and demoralizes our teams, it also takes away from the excitement of the experience and moment of revelation for our players.”

“We will not speak of an individual case, but we take these matters very seriously and will manage accordingly.”

In his apology, Allen said he concocted a lot of “bullshit” to gain attention and feel that people came to him for inside information that no other source had. However, the only difference is that it was one of the few sources to break embargoes.