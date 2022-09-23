Ukraine War: What Are Tactical Nuclear Weapons? Can Russia use them?

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Russian nuclear submarine Dmitriy Donskoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend his territory, raising fears that he will use “tactical” or small-scale nuclear devices in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden warned Putin that such a move would represent the most serious military escalation in the world since World War II.

What are tactical nuclear weapons?

Tactical nukes are comprised of small warheads and launch systems for use on the battlefield or for limited attacks.

They are designed to destroy enemy targets in a specific area without causing a widespread spread of radioactivity.

The smallest tactical nukes can be 1 kiloton or less (yielding the equivalent of 1,000 tons of the TNT explosive). The largest can reach 100 kilotons.

Strategic nuclear weapons are larger (up to 1,000 kilotons) and are launched from a greater distance.

By comparison, the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 was 15 kilotons.

What tactical nuclear weapons does Russia have?

According to US intelligence, Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons.

Its tactical nuclear warheads can be placed on various types of missiles that are typically used to launch conventional explosives such as cruise missiles and artillery shells.

Tactical nuclear weapons can also be fired from aircraft and ships – such as anti-ship missiles, torpedoes and depth charges (which are used against submarines).

The US says Russia has recently invested heavily in these weapons to improve their range and accuracy.

Have tactical nukes been used before?

This type of weapon was never used in conflicts.

Nuclear powers like the US and Russia find it equally effective to destroy battlefield targets using modern conventional munitions.

There is another reason: to date, no nuclear-armed country has been willing to eventually unleash an all-out nuclear war by employing such tactical weaponry.

But Russia could use smaller, tactical nuclear devices instead of larger strategic missiles.

“Maybe the Russians don’t see this as crossing this big nuclear threshold,” says Patricia Lewis, head of the international security program at the think tank Chatham House.

“They could see it as part of their conventional strengths.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Russian forces can fire small nuclear warheads using conventional artillery like the 2S7M Malka

In February 2022, just before invading Ukraine, President Putin placed Russia’s nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” and conducted high-level nuclear exercises.

More recently, the Russian leader said: “If our country’s territorial integrity is threatened, we will undoubtedly use all available means to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff.”

Russia plans to annex the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine it has occupied. The Kremlin plans to hold supposed referendums to create breakaway “people’s republics”, and Putin says he is ready to defend the regions’ “territorial integrity” “by all means”.

US intelligence sees these moves as a way to stop the West from helping Ukraine and not as a sign that it is planning a nuclear war.

But others fear that Russia, in the event of further setbacks, might be tempted to use a lower-intensity nuclear weapon on Ukraine as a “game changer” to break a deadlock or avoid defeat.

James Acton, a nuclear expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington-based think tank, says: “I am legitimately concerned that, under these circumstances, Putin might use a nuclear weapon — likely on Ukrainian soil to terrorize everyone and get what he wants.” . We’re not at that point yet.”

How did the US respond?

US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war would have consequences.

During an interview with CBS News, Biden said such an action would “change the face of war unlike anything since World War II”, adding, “It will be consequential.”

How the US and NATO would respond to any nuclear maneuver is difficult to predict. They may not want to escalate the situation further and risk all-out nuclear war, but they may also want to draw a line.

However, Russia could also be deterred from using tactical nuclear weapons by another power — China.

“Russia relies heavily on Chinese support,” says Heather Williams, a nuclear expert at Kings College London.

“But China has a ‘don’t use it first’ nuclear doctrine. So if Putin used them, it would be incredibly difficult for China to support him.”

“He would probably lose China.”