UN Secretary General warns Russia against annexations in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told a Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday that talk of a nuclear conflict was “totally unacceptable” and effectively warned that so-called referendums in areas under Russian control would be annexation.

Referendums on Russia’s membership are due to take place from Friday to Tuesday in several Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, which comprise about 15% of Ukrainian territory.

Guterres told the council’s ministerial meeting that he was concerned about plans for “so-called referendums”. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to address the 15-member council, but was not in the chamber to hear Guterres’ comments.

“Any annexation of the territory of one State by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the UN Charter and international law,” Guterres said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

The Security Council meeting on the atrocities committed in Ukraine is taking place during the annual meeting of world leaders for the UN General Assembly. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 as the Security Council was meeting in New York to discuss Western concerns about such a move by Moscow.

The council was unable to take any meaningful action on Ukraine because Russia is a permanent member with veto power, as are the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China. Thursday’s meeting is at least the 20th time the Security Council has met to discuss Ukraine this year.