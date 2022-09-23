understand how much the new king Charles III receives

As the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, then-King Charles III inherited a handsome fortune in money. In all, the man is responsible for the fortune of 425 million pounds, which is equivalent to R$ 2.198 billion, in direct conversion. Of course, this is only part of the declared and known assets of the British royal family.

British law requires payment of tax on large fortunes

While in Brazil many millionaires find it absurd to pay between 4% and 8% on top of a large fortune left as an inheritance, in the United Kingdom the reality is even more serious. The British law on the subject says that any fortune above 325 million pounds is subject to 40% tax. That’s right, over there, almost half of the money must be given as a tax to the government.

However, a 1993 rule grants exclusive benefits to royalty. Therefore, Charles III does not have to give up a part of his fortune. This rule exempts a sovereign or his consort from charging the next monarch.

more than that, Charles III has the right to have his finances private, consort legal understanding applied in 2013. Therefore, he can have a good fortune in his hands in a totally private way.

How much does Charles III get for being king

Although the money does not need to be revealed, Charles III will receive a portion of his mother’s private inheritance, which was worth £370 million. In fact, the king has an estimated wealth of 100 million dollars, something around 514 million reais.

If you are already thinking that there is a lot of money involved, know that fortune goes much further. Although it does not belong directly to Charles III, the wealth of the royal family is passed on from generation to generation within the monarchical institution. Only in jewelry of the Crown, there is a value of 3 billion pounds sterling, that is, more than 17.9 billion reais.