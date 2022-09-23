Understand the neurological disease that put former MasterChef in the ICU

Former participant of the “MasterChef Professionals” program, Angélica Vitali, is hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) because of a neurological problem.

On her social media, Angelica spoke about her health and also asked for prayers. According to her, the diagnosis is a dissection in the right vertebral artery.

“A very serious problem, which could cause a stroke if I wasn’t taking anticoagulants,” she said. “I discovered the disease by doing an orthopedic exam, I was suspected of having a herniated disc in my neck. I felt pain in my neck and shoulder, went to the orthopedist and found out it was a neurological problem.”

Credit: Reproduction/instagram/angelicavitaliAngelica Vitali from “MasterChef Professionals” is hospitalized in the ICU

Despite the serious injury, the artery did not completely dissect, she said. “Then the blood kept flowing. The treatment is being carried out with medication and, according to the doctors, it takes about 6 to 8 months for the artery to return to normal condition,” she said.

She was discharged from the ICU to her room on the third day of hospitalization, but had to return to receive intensive care the next day.

Dissection in the right vertebral artery

Vertebral arterial dissection is an important cause of ischemic stroke, which must be recognized early to receive the correct treatment.

This problem can occur spontaneously, without any apparent cause, but it can also be related to some other disease, such as rheumatologic diseases, lupus, fibrodysplasia, Marfan syndrome or some vasculitis.

It may also be related to a local neck trauma.