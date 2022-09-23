understand what is really happening with Nubank

O Nubank will you leave Brazil? Do I need to rush to get my money out of the digital bank or will I lose everything? Calm down, it’s nothing like that. Despite the rumors, the company has announced a very specific change that does little to affect the lives of most customers.

The institution announced last week that it will terminate your BDR program (Brazilian Depositary Receipt) level 3. With the end of the program, those who have a ‘little piece’ of the company will be able to choose what to do with it.

THE fintech plans to “downgrade” its BDR to level 1, the type issued by companies registered abroad. Thus, it will be exempt from complying with the rules established by the CVM (Securities Commission), the Brazilian regulatory body.

Receipts will continue to be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) at level 1, and their shares will be sold on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in the United States. Nubank will also remain subject to the rules of the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), which regulates the North American market.

Brazil closing

The digital bank announced in a statement that it has no plans to end its operations in the local market. In practice, nothing changes for the customer who uses your services here.

“Nubank will not close in Brazil. The announcement is just the restructuring of the BDR program. We continue to work to increasingly simplify the financial lives of our more than 60 million customers,” he said.

What happens to people with BRDs?

Upon approval of the change, investors who hold BDRs will have three options, including those who received the receipt through the NuSócios program. The first is to swap tier 3 BDRs for tier 1 BDRs on a one-to-one basis. The second is to sell the papers on the Brazilian or North American stock exchange.

The third alternative is to receive common shares traded on NYSE, at the rate of 6 BDRs for one share. In this case, the investor needs to have the minimum amount, plus an account with a US brokerage.

According to Nubank, the options will be offered to investors through the app itself over the next few months. Around 7.5 million customers received a BDR through the NuSócios program.