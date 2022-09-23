Understand what led the noodle brand to be withdrawn from the market by Anvisa

posted on 09/23/2022 03:55



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) requested, yesterday, that the batch of noodles from the Keishi brand, from Bbbr Indústria e Comércio de Macarrão, manufactured between July 25 and August 24, be withdrawn from the national market. It also banned the sale, distribution and use of all branded pasta products produced in the same period. The reason is that the products may contain adulterated propylene glycol supplied by Tecno Clean Industrial Ltd, the same compound that led to the death of 54 dogs that ingested treats from Bassar Pet Food.

Investigations showed that the oriental-style pasta maker also used the toxic substance ethylene glycol instead of the propylene glycol commonly used in the food industry. The regulatory agency asks consumers not to make use of the products and to look for the company to return it.

“If you do not find the date of manufacture on the label, contact the company to confirm its manufacture. If you are not sure about this information, do not consume the product”, recommends Anvisa.

On Tuesday, the agency had issued an alert for all companies involved in the production chain of food for human consumption that made or suspected the use of propylene glycol to return the products. The substance is prohibited for handling in some foods, including pasta, but is widely used in refrigeration, as long as there is no direct contact with food.

pet snacks

The Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin (Dipoa) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply ordered the recall of food products for animals from Petitos Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos. With this collection, there are now five companies that had to remove the products from the shelves. In addition to Petitos, Bassar Indústria e Comércio, FVO Alimentos, Peppy Pet Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos for Animals and Upper Dog Comercial were also notified.

Petitos informed, through a note, that it complied with the determination, “inasmuch as, preventively, we had already started the withdrawal of products from points of sale since September 12, 2022, shortly after the beginning of the inspection by Mapa “.