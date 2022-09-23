until when can I withdraw the benefit of R$ 2.3 thousand?

There are some lesser-known benefits to Brazilians that may end up being forgotten, but that would make a big difference for many people. It is the case of PIS/Pasep quotaswhich are still available to about 10.6 million people.

Resources total R$ 24.6 billion and the average value per worker reaches R$ 2,300. This jackpot is stopped at the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) waiting only for the shareholder’s request to be released.

Who is entitled?

PIS/Pasep quotas are a right of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. The withdrawal of funds was authorized by the federal government in 2019, since until then it was only allowed in specific situations provided for by law , such as home ownership and retirement.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep quotas?

The worker who meets the requirements can request the withdrawal of amounts through the FGTS application or at one of the Caixa Econômica Federal agencies. The process is available to legal heirs if the shareholder has already died.

Those who are entitled to the resources will receive the message “You have available loot” shortly after logging into the app. Just click on it, select the option “Request PIS/Pasep withdrawal” and follow the instructions on the screen.

The credit is made in any bank account chosen by the citizen, without additional costs. Redemptions of up to BRL 3,000 can be made with the Citizen Card at Caixa’s self-service terminals and lottery outlets. For amounts above, it is necessary to go to a bank branch.

What is the withdrawal period?

According to the vice president of Caixa’s operating agent, Edilson Carrogi, there is still no deadline for withdrawing the amounts. Although the provisional measure that authorized the rescues provides that they will end in 2025, the text has not yet been converted into law.