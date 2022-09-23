UOL Investiga podcast shows Bolsonaro clan link with thug police – 09/23/2022

The podcast “UOL Investiga” premieres this Friday (23) its second season, with the title “Polícia Bandida e o Clã Bolsonaro”. In the four-episode season — all of which are now available —, UOL columnist Juliana Dal Piva tells about the Bolsonaro clan’s relationship with police officers accused of various crimes. Public servants who used the training received in the security forces and were later appointed as militiamen. Listen to the second season below.

In the audio program, the journalist explains how this idea that the police can and should kill ended up becoming the political agenda of Jair Bolsonaro – a policy of death that he defended in the tribune of the Chamber of Deputies. A place also used to defend, for example, the ex-policeman Adriano Nóbrega, one of the biggest hired assassins in Rio de Janeiro.

In the first episode, the journalist brings an X-ray of the police officers that the clan awarded medals from the city and state of Rio over 20 years. This photo, full of honorees, has at least 75 police officers who have responded to charges for corruption, money laundering, misrepresentation and murder.

The closeness of the clan with Adriano Nóbrega is the theme of the second episode: a relationship reinforced by Fabrício Queiroz, involved in the cracking scheme and which was highlighted in the first season of the podcast. In addition to honoring Adriano, Jair Bolsonaro even visited him in jail. Those who follow the podcast will be able to hear a rare recording of Adriano’s voice obtained exclusively.

Episode three delves into the story of how Flávio and Jair Bolsonaro wanted to differentiate between militiamen while maintaining relationships with Adriano Nóbrega, who was growing up in organized crime. Juliana Dal Piva draws a profile with unpublished data on both the militia member and his widow, Julia Lotufo.

In the fourth episode is the complete story of the theft of Jair Bolsonaro’s motorcycle, a crime that mobilized part of the police in Rio, and how it symbolized various problems of public security.

The first season of the podcast, called “A Vida Secreta de Jair”, brought revelations about the direct involvement of the President of the Republic in the illegal scheme of delivering salaries to advisors when he exercised consecutive terms as a federal deputy. The show launched in June 2021, and in August 2022, a bonus episode brought updates on the investigations into the case.

You can listen to the UOL Investiga podcast on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and all podcast players.