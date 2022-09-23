Urban Fish Auction exceeded R$ 300 thousand: will the website work again?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The domain of Peixe Urbano, the first and largest Brazilian local e-commerce company, was auctioned this Thursday (22) by BRL 310 thousand. The company was a pioneer in the collective purchase modality and started the coupon fever in the country.

Despite being very successful, the Peixe Urbano platform was closed on January 28, 2021.

Check out, below, the bid that won the Peixe Urbano domain auction:

The newsroom of Seu Crédito Digital contacted the new owner of the domain, who informed that “the goal is to reinvent itself”, so Peixe Urbano will not return with the famous discount coupons.

What caused the demise of Peixe Urbano?

The Peixe Urbano website was offline as it became the target of complaints from consumers, labor lawsuits and inspection bodies. In addition, the company’s CEO was summoned by Procon.

According to a former executive of the company, who provided confidential information to the UOL website, Peixe Urbano stopped paying the full salary of its employees at the beginning of 2020 – before the reduction of salaries to help companies in the Covid pandemic. -19.

On February 2, 2021, the company spoke through its official Twitter account, stating that the platform was experiencing “systemic intermittence”. However, the former executive of Peixe Urbano informed that the site’s downfall was not due to technological problems, but financial.

According to the newspaper “O Globo”, the CEO of Peixe Urbano, Nicolás Leonicio, communicated, when meeting with employees in January, that he did not even have the money to pay for the termination of layoffs.

Company was notified by Procon

Procon-SP notified Peixe Urbano on May 7 to “obtain information about the person responsible for the digital services company, such as telephone, business and electronic addresses, in addition to a proposal to respond to complaints registered by consumers”.

As Procon did not respond to requests for information, Peixe Urbano was included in the list “Avoid These Sites”.

