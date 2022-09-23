Vanete predicted the day of access to the Cruzeiro and was in Mineiro in heart

It was early February when Vanete opened the Serie B schedule and began dreaming aloud. Alongside her husband Valtair, he analyzed the games and, without thinking too much, said: “Cruzeiro will go up against Vasco. And we’re going to Mineiro together”. The seemingly unpretentious prediction came true – in parts. After seven months, the day of glory arrived this Wednesday (21), precisely against the Carioca opponent. But the Cruzeiro was not there (watch the video above).

Vanete was diagnosed with endometrial cancer and died at age 43 on the 3rd, just under three weeks before the long-awaited access. Amid grief and words of love and longing, Valtair, 45, decided to leave home for the first time since losing his partner to fulfill the promise they made together in February.

With a ring in his right hand and the other around his neck, he left Caet, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, and set off for Pampulha. The feeling for his wife materialized in the form of a banner: “Saudades, Vanete Sena. We will not let your star go out”, exhibited the specialist in traffic law in the lower red sector of Mineiro.

“Suddenly, she took the championship table and told me: ‘I’m not sure it’s going to be champion, but I’m sure it’s going to go up. Cruzeiro will go up in the game against Vasco and I want to be there’. That was the beginning this tribute. She is still alive with us. She is here, I know she is here”, he told supersports.

The love between the two was born early, still in adolescence. She was 14 years old. He, 16. Between comings and goings, they built a lasting relationship that had passion for the club as its foundation. “We identified ourselves through Cruzeiro. Her eyes sparkled when she arrived at Mineiro, when she saw this stadium full”, recalls Valtair.