Vasco has campaign similar to failure of 2021; difference is the presence in the G-4 | vasco

After a quiet start to Série B, when he came to chase the leader Cruzeiro and went undefeated until the 15th round, Vasco is experiencing a tense final straight of the season. Before forwarded, access is in danger.

The situation is not hopeless, but it is far from comfortable. The club even has a remote possibility of leaving the G-4 this Friday, for the first time since the 7th round. For that to happen, Londrina needs to beat Ponte Preta by five goals. Something very unlikely.

With a simple victory, however, the team from Paraná will tie in points with Vasco. The momentum is due to the drop in return performance, and the numbers show there is cause for concern.

After 31 rounds, Vasco has 48 points today. The campaign is practically the same as last year, when it was away from access. The main difference is placement in the table. The bar this season is lower.

In 2021, after the 31st round, Vasco had 47 points, 13 wins, eight draws and ten defeats. It was in sixth place, five points behind the G-4, where it did not stay in any round. This year, despite a similar campaign, the team has been in the top four since the 7th round.

Vasco’s campaigns until the 31st round of Serie B SEASON PLACING PTS V AND D GP GC s 2021 6th 47 13 8 10 38 34 4 2022 4th 48 13 9 9 35 28 7

Performance plummets on return

Vasco still depends on his own legs and has an apparently calmer schedule than Londrina in the final seven rounds. According to the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, the chances of access today are 61%. Performance in the second round is what worries me the most.

Vasco ended the first round of Série B with 35 points, in second place. It was the team with the fewest defeats (2) and had the third best defense in the competition, with 11 goals conceded. The utilization was 61%.

In the return, the team managed only 13 of the 36 possible points. The utilization is 36%. There were four wins, one draw and seven defeats. The speech, however, is still reliable in access.

– We have a team that will reach the goal and will return to Serie A. That’s right, that’s going to happen – said coach Jorginho, after the defeat to Cruzeiro.

Vasco will have eight days off to prepare for the game against Londrina. The club from Rio will only return to the field next Thursday, in a match valid for the 32nd round of Série B, at 21:30, in São Januário. The fans sold out the tickets for the confrontation that wins decision airs.

