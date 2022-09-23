Video: after scoring a goal, a striker takes a flying ball on the back of a teammate in the access game | rail-pi

Striker Kakim scored with a header, discounting it to Ferroviário-PI, which was losing by 2 to 0 until then. When swinging the nets at Pedro Alelaf stadium, in Parnaíba, in the 47th minute of the first half, the player went out to the crowd, but won a “coup” from the teammate: Didi applied a flying kick that hit Kakim’s back, who fell.

Striker holds his foot in a hole in the turf after scoring a goal and twists his ankle; video

1 of 2 Flying by Didi in Kakim — Photo: Reproduction/Eleven Sports Didi’s flyer in Kakim — Photo: Reproduction/Eleven Sports

2 of 2 Flying by Didi in Kakim — Photo: Reproduction/Eleven Sports Didi’s flyer in Kakim — Photo: Reproduction/Eleven Sports

Despite the curious way of pouring out on the lawn, Didi didn’t hurt his friend from the team. Kakim also scored the second goal of the game, a tie that qualified Ferroviário-PI to the final of the Segundana do Piauiense, in addition to guaranteeing the unprecedented access to Serie A for the team from the coast.

Goal from Ferroviário-PI! Kakim heads in Diguinho’s cross and scores against Picos

Picos needed to turn the score around after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg, at home, and opened up two goals in the return match, at Ferroviário-PI.

After Rhuann scored the visiting team’s two goals, Tricolor do Litoral reacted with Kakim, who took Didi’s flying ball in the celebration, and scored again in the next stage, with a right leg kick from outside the area. See below.

Ferroviário guarantees access to Série A for the first time and final dispute of Piauiense