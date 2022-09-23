Video: after scoring a goal, a striker takes a flying ball on the back of a teammate in the access game | rail-pi

Striker Kakim scored with a header, discounting it to Ferroviário-PI, which was losing by 2 to 0 until then. When swinging the nets at Pedro Alelaf stadium, in Parnaíba, in the 47th minute of the first half, the player went out to the crowd, but won a “coup” from the teammate: Didi applied a flying kick that hit Kakim’s back, who fell.
- Striker holds his foot in a hole in the turf after scoring a goal and twists his ankle; video
Didi’s flyer in Kakim — Photo: Reproduction/Eleven Sports
Didi’s flyer in Kakim — Photo: Reproduction/Eleven Sports
Despite the curious way of pouring out on the lawn, Didi didn’t hurt his friend from the team. Kakim also scored the second goal of the game, a tie that qualified Ferroviário-PI to the final of the Segundana do Piauiense, in addition to guaranteeing the unprecedented access to Serie A for the team from the coast.
Goal from Ferroviário-PI! Kakim heads in Diguinho’s cross and scores against Picos
Picos needed to turn the score around after the 1-0 defeat in the first leg, at home, and opened up two goals in the return match, at Ferroviário-PI.
After Rhuann scored the visiting team’s two goals, Tricolor do Litoral reacted with Kakim, who took Didi’s flying ball in the celebration, and scored again in the next stage, with a right leg kick from outside the area. See below.
Ferroviário guarantees access to Série A for the first time and final dispute of Piauiense
The draw by Ferroviário-PI was enough for the club to gain access to the local elite for the first time in its history, which is 76 years old. Didi and Kakim’s team will still play in the final against Comercial-PI. The decision will be made next Saturday, at the Deusdeth de Melo stadium, in Campo Maior.