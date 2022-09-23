Video shows fight between school students in the West Zone of Rio; institution asked for reinforcement in policing | Rio de Janeiro

Students from two state schools in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, were involved in fights on the streets of the neighborhood on Thursday afternoon (22). Images on social networks show several moments of the confusion, which occurred in the vicinity of the Sarah Kubitchek Education Institute, on Avenida Manuel Caldeira de Alvarenga.
Parents of students report that fights between students from at least three educational institutions are frequent.
The State Department of Education (Seeduc) confirmed the fight between the Sarah Kubitschek Education Institute students and other students, who were from the unit and were transferred to the State College Professor Jeannette de Souza Coelho Mannarino, also in Campo Grande.
Seeduc said that no students were seriously injured, nor did they need to be hospitalized. The direction of the unit asked for the reinforcement of policing and intends to develop pedagogical actions to raise awareness among students.
The g1 contacted the Civil Police, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.
Images of fights between students in the West Zone of Rio go viral on social networks — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
