VIDEO: Watchman talks to elderly woman and runs away to find out she was a ‘ghost’

There are those who believe that spirits can return from beyond to communicate with people. Recently, a situation went viral on the internet and divided opinions. Surveillance cameras in a building recorded the moment when a watchman who was on patrol during the night spoke with an alleged ghost.

The incident took place at three in the morning. The watchman claims he saw an elderly woman knocking on the door of the building and asking to enter. He helps the lady and starts talking to her, who enters the elevator.

The watchman was startled when he received a call from a colleague who asked him what was happening, because he saw that he was talking to himself through the cameras.

“After a few minutes he managed to calm down,” said a colleague of the young security guard. People assure that this was not the first time that something similar happened in the condominium. Witnesses said they heard footsteps, voices and inexplicable noises.

Watch:

Colleague was surprised by the guard’s attitude when he saw him talking to himself through the camera. – Video: Playback/Internet

The information is from Infobae*



